Aug 24 (Reuters) - RTX A/S :

* Q3 2014/2015 net revenue 95.8 million Danish crowns ($14.8 million) versus 75.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2014/2015 EBIT 16.1 million crowns versus 10.3 crowns million year ago

* 2014/2015 revenue is expected at level around 350 million crowns

* Sees 2014/2015 EBIT in nearby of 52 million crowns and EBITDA in high range of guided interval Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.4707 Danish crowns)