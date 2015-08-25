FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bossard Holding H1 net income down at CHF 29.6 mln
August 25, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bossard Holding H1 net income down at CHF 29.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG :

* H1 sales increased by 5.4 percent to 336.4 million Swiss francs ($360 million), and by as much as 9.0 percent in local currency

* H1 EBIT declined from 41.0 million Swiss francs to 37.8 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income decreased from last year’s record of 32.3 million Swiss francs to 29.6 million Swiss francs

* Expects sales of approximately 660 million Swiss francs for the entire 2015 and to reach EBIT margin on a par with the first six months Source text - bit.ly/1ESpm57

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

