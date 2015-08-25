FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gabriel Holding Q3 operating profit up at DKK 6.3 mln, outlook adjusted
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gabriel Holding Q3 operating profit up at DKK 6.3 mln, outlook adjusted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Q3 operating profit increased by 20 pct to 6.3 million Danish crowns ($975,715.52) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month 2014/2015 revenue 251.5 million crowns versus 215.4 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month 2014/2015 EBIT 21.7 million crowns versus 19.7 million crowns year ago

* 9-month 2014/2015 pre-tax profit 22.4 million crowns versus 21.1 million crowns year ago

* After nine months management is upwardly adjusting its expectations to a revenue growth of 15-17 pct equivalent to 325 million - 330 million crowns in 2014/15

* Specifies its expectations to 2014/15 operating profit (EBIT) of order of 26 million - 27 million crowns (25.2 million crowns last year)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4568 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.