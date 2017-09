Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Hospitality linked unitholders were also advised that Hospitality was in discussions with Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited

* Linked unitholders are cautioned that discussions are at a very preliminary phase

* In context of potential corporate transaction, there will be support for swap ratio of 1 a share for every 3.5 B shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: