Aug 25 (Reuters) - Borgestad ASA :

* Nesodden Gjestehus AS sold 30,000 shares to Regent AS for 61.50 Norwegian crowns per share

* Both companies are owned by board member in Borgestad ASA, Gudmund Bratrud Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1706 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)