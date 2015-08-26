FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector Q2 operating loss widens to NOK 51.1 million
#Healthcare
August 26, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector Q2 operating loss widens to NOK 51.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Q2 total operating revenue 141,961 Norwegian crowns ($17,200) versus 118,143 crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 51.1 million crowns versus loss 15.7 million crowns year ago

* 2015 focus and beyond will be on Betalutin clinical development programme, with aim to obtain first regulatory approval in third line FL in 2018 and in parallel to run additional trials in second line FL and DLBCL

* Is also evaluating options for expansion of its research and development pipeline

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2430 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
