BRIEF-Funcom Q2 EBITDA swings to profit $261,000

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Q2 revenue $2.7 million versus $3.2 million year ago

* Q2 EBITDA profit $261,000 versus loss $484,000 year ago

* Says expects to have the ability to fund its operations for the next twelve months after of the end of Q2 2015

* Trend of slowly declining revenues on the current live game portfolio is expected to continue as in previous quarters due to the ageing of the games

* Has decided to shift strategy, focusing on different types of products and production cycles Source text for Eikon:

