FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Firstextile H1 EBIT down 21.4 pct to EUR 13.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Firstextile H1 EBIT down 21.4 pct to EUR 13.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG :

* Q2 revenue totalling 39.6 million euros ($45.45 million)after 59.6 million euros in same period of 2014

* H1 EBIT amounted to 13.7 million euros representing a decline of 21.4 pct year-on-year (H1 2014: 17.4 million euros

* Net profit decreased by 31.1 pct from 13.6 million euros in first six months of 2014 to 9.4 million euros in same period of 2015

* Confirms 2015 guidance of total revenues between 213 million euros and 237 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 16 pct and 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.