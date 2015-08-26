FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MiX Telematics says to reintroduce dividend policy
August 26, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MiX Telematics says to reintroduce dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - MiX Telematics Ltd :

* MiX Telematics concludes strategic review process, declaration of dividend and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Board of directors has concluded its previously announced review of company’s strategic alternatives

* Respect of 2015 fiscal year, a dividend of 8 South African cents per ordinary share to be paid on Sept. 21, 2015

* Q1 of fiscal year 2016, a dividend of 2 South African cents per ordinary share to be paid on Sept. 21, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

