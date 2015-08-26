BRIEF-Paddy Power H1 operating profit up 33 pct despite new taxes

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Plc

* H1 operating profit growth of 33% to eur 80m, or 68% before eur 32m in new taxes and product fees

* Interim dividend up 20% to 60.0 cent per share

* Substantial strategic progress with product enhancements, new marketing campaigns and efficiency gains

* Substantial operational improvements in Italy, where net revenue grew by 24%, and operating costs fell by 19%

* Full year 2015 reported operating profit expected to be ahead of 2014 and consensus market forecast

* Net revenue up 25% with strong double digit growth across all online and retail divisions

* Expects full year 2015 reported operating profit to be a mid to high single digit percentage

* Second half of year has started well Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)