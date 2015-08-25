BRIEF-Shire enters into agreement with Sanquin for Cinryze manufacturing

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* Shire to attain enhanced Cinryze manufacturing flexibility and capacity

* Specific terms of agreement are confidential

* Company enters into new agreement with Sanquin

* Terms involve payments to Sanquin on achievement of certain milestones, including a successful technical transfer to a second source manufacturer

* Sanquin will continue to serve as a key partner with Shire to increase global supply of Cinryze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)