BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q2 result drops, cuts output forecast

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Q2 operational ebit nok 19 million (q2 2014 nok 26.5 million)

* Q2 revenues nok 684 million (q2 2014 nok 596 million)

* Q2 net profit nok 18 million (q2 2014 nok 71.5 million)

* says high production costs and reduced price achievement in Region North affected the result of fish farming operations

* expects 2015 harvest volume of 30,500 tonnes (previous guidance 32,000 tonnes)

* says subsequent to the quarter end, sea temperatures have been considerably lower than normal. This has led to lower than expected growth so far in the third quarter and as a result the estimated harvest volume for 2015 decreased by 1,500 tonnes to 30,500 tonnes, which still is an increase of 36 per cent from 2014

* For second half of 2015 global supply growth is expected to be between 0 and 3 per cent