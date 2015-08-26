FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Feintool International Holding H1 sales up 4.3 pct to CHF 243.7 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 26, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Feintool International Holding H1 sales up 4.3 pct to CHF 243.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated sales rose by 4.3 pct year-on-year to 243.7 million Swiss francs ($258.10 million)

* H1 generated EBITDA of 28.3 million francs and an operating result (EBIT) of 14.6 million francs

* H1 net income for period under review came to 7.4 million francs

* Feintool expects a generally positive business performance in second half of year

* Based on current overall conditions, sales of around 500 million francs and an EBIT margin of between six and seven percent seem realistic

* For medium term, company is reiterating its objective of lifting sales to 600 million francs and operating margin to 8 pct Source text - bit.ly/1IeMGdA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

