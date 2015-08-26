FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding H1 net result up 0.3 pct to EUR 25.3 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding H1 net result up 0.3 pct to EUR 25.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT declined by 11.4 pct to 39.1 million euros ($45 million)(H1 2014: 44.1 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA decreased by 16.7 pct to 53.2 million euros from 63.8 million euros in previous year

* Net result (earnings after tax) increased by 0.3 pct to 25.3 million euros in first half of 2015

* H1 consolidated revenue rose by 1.6 pct to 450.8 million euros from 443.6 million euros in previous year

* Sees FY 2015 revenue and earnings should again be at an attractive level

* In future, Semperit is striving to achieve double-digit growth of sales volumes on average as well as attractive earnings margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

