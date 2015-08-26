FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals says two articles published about E4 (estetrol) Dinox Phase II study
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 26, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals says two articles published about E4 (estetrol) Dinox Phase II study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* European Journal of Contraception and Reproductive Health Care publishes two scientific articles about E4 (estetrol) Dinox Phase II study

* Results show E4-containing combinations have limited effect on liver function, lipid metabolism, and bone and growth endocrine parameters

* Results show that combined with progestin, E4 adequately suppresses ovarian activity, particularly when given at dosage above 10mg/day

Source text: bit.ly/1EjaTV4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.