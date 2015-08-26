BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals says two articles published about E4 (estetrol) Dinox Phase II study

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* European Journal of Contraception and Reproductive Health Care publishes two scientific articles about E4 (estetrol) Dinox Phase II study

* Results show E4-containing combinations have limited effect on liver function, lipid metabolism, and bone and growth endocrine parameters

* Results show that combined with progestin, E4 adequately suppresses ovarian activity, particularly when given at dosage above 10mg/day

Source text: bit.ly/1EjaTV4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)