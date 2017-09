Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mls Multimedia SA :

* H1 2015 turnover at 10.89 million euros ($12.53 million) versus 5.08 million euros year ago

* H1 2015 EBITDA at 3.11 million euros versus 2.51 million euros year ago

* H1 2015 net profit at 1.46 million euros versus 1.06 million euros year ago

* CEO says the company’s performance is and will be influenced from the developments in Greece

