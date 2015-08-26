BRIEF-United International Enterprises Q2 pre-tax profit up at $18.0 million

Aug 26 (Reuters) - United International Enterprises Ltd :

* Says operating income amounted to $30.4 million in H1 2015, which is 2 pct higher than in H1 2014

* Q2 revenue $70.0 million versus $76.5 million year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit $18.0 million versus $16.5 million year ago

* Board is of the view that UIE’s net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 is expected to be in line with the result reported in 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)