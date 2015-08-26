FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United International Enterprises Q2 pre-tax profit up at $18.0 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-United International Enterprises Q2 pre-tax profit up at $18.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - United International Enterprises Ltd :

* Says operating income amounted to $30.4 million in H1 2015, which is 2 pct higher than in H1 2014

* Q2 revenue $70.0 million versus $76.5 million year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit $18.0 million versus $16.5 million year ago

* Board is of the view that UIE’s net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 is expected to be in line with the result reported in 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

