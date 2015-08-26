FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imtech sells off further divisions, deal on Irish subsidiary expected to close later this week
#Bankruptcy News
August 26, 2015

BRIEF-Imtech sells off further divisions, deal on Irish subsidiary expected to close later this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech NV :

* Administrators say Imtech Industry International BV and Ventilex BV shares sold to Techim BV

* Irish business expected to be sold later this week (Imtech Suir Engineering Limited)

* Expected sale of Imtech Suir Engineering Limited to Endless LLP which has also expressed interest in the activities of Imtech UK

* Fruitful negotiations on sale of shares in Spanish companies (expected to be completed this weekend) Source text: bit.ly/1U5PEx1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

