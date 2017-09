Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Ltd :

* Distribution of 86.8 cents per share exceeds forecast

* FY headline earnings of R125 million

* FY revenue increased by 30 pct to R248 million

* Net asset value per share grew from R9.48 as at 31 May 2014 to R10.08 at 31 May 2015