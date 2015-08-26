FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PZU may buy another bank this year -CFO
August 26, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PZU may buy another bank this year -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - PZU :

* Polish insurer PZU’s chief financial officer Przemyslaw Dabrowski said on Wednesday the company may buy another bank apart from Alior Bank this year.

* Asked how regulatory changes in Poland’s banking system could impact the bank sale process, Dabrowski said that “for the sellers this element could slow down the process.”

* “We are only interested in a (sale) process where the seller takes on the risk of coverting foreign exchange-denominated loans,” Dabrowski said.

* He also said that PZU will be potentially interested in buying the Polish assets of U.S. rival Liberty Mutual Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

