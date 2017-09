Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj :

* Announces new financial targets and a new accelerated glidepath toward 2020

* Targets include net sales of at least 3.5 billion euros ($4.01 billion) with minimum mid-single digit organic, currency-neutral annual growth toward 2020

* Targets include annual EBIT growth (excluding. non-recurring items) ahead of net sales growth toward 2020

($1 = 0.8725 euros)