Aug 26 (Reuters) - Berliner Synchron AG :

* H1 total turnover of 3.576 million euros ($4.10 million), sales were at previous year’s level

* Sees FY 2015 net loss due to extraordinary effects in connection with relocation and implementing of the strategy

* Sees FY 2015 positive result on operating level

* H1 negative net result of 308 thousand euros Source text for Eikon:

