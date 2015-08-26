BRIEF-Santam H1 headline earnings increases 11 pct

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :

* Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2015

* Interim dividend of 288 cents per share, up 10 pct

* Headline earnings increased by 11 pct

* Gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct

* H1 gross written premium 11 270 million rand versus 10 525 million rand

* Share buy-back at 190 rand per share reduced capital by 801 rand million

* Trading conditions in South African insurance industry remain very competitive in a low-growth economic environment

* Rand weakened significantly against US dollar since January 2015, which is expected to impact negatively on motor claims costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)