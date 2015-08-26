FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santam H1 headline earnings increases 11 pct
August 26, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santam H1 headline earnings increases 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :

* Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2015

* Interim dividend of 288 cents per share, up 10 pct

* Headline earnings increased by 11 pct

* Gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct

* H1 gross written premium 11 270 million rand versus 10 525 million rand

* Share buy-back at 190 rand per share reduced capital by 801 rand million

* Trading conditions in South African insurance industry remain very competitive in a low-growth economic environment

* Rand weakened significantly against US dollar since January 2015, which is expected to impact negatively on motor claims costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.