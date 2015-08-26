FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zurich Insurance Company South Africa says not to declare interim dividend for H1
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance Company South Africa says not to declare interim dividend for H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* Turnaround strategy is progressing as planned and is reflected in positive movement of results when compared to prior year

* Claims expenses have decreased by 25% from R1.2 billion in June 2014 to R0.9 billion.

* Net commission decreased by 4% as a result of a change in business mix.

* Premium volumes increased by 1% to R1.97 billion compared to prior year of R1.96 billion for 6 mths to June 30

* H1 net earned premium reduced by 12% to R1.4 billion from R1.6 billion in June 2014

* Decided not to declare an interim cash dividend for six months ended 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
