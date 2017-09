Aug 26 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Signs contract with SASP Paris Saint-Germain Football on temporary acquisition of Lucas Digne until June 30, 2016

* Deal value is 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million)

* Contract envisages option right for definitive acquisition of the player starting from 2016/17 season

