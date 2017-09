BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 attributable net profit rises to 8.0 mln euros

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* Reports H1 attributable net profit of 8.0 million euros ($9.1 million) versus 6.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 recurring operating profit is 15.6 million euros versus 12.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 256.6 million euros versus 243.9 million euros a year ago

* Confirms target of further growth in recurring operating profit in 2015 with target of at least 26 million euros (compared with 22.9 million euros in 2014) Source text for: bit.ly/1Vcnz4l Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)