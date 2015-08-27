FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Massmart's H1 sales rise 9.1 pct to 38.9 bln rand
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Massmart's H1 sales rise 9.1 pct to 38.9 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd

* Reviewed interim condensed consolidated results for the period ended 28 June 2015

* For 26 weeks ended 28 June 2015 Massmart’s total sales of r38.9 billion increased by 9.1 pct over prior comparable period

* Comparable stores’ sales growth was 6.9 pct and product inflation 3.7 pct, suggesting good volume growth

* Operating profit, excluding foreign exchange movements and interest, grew by 12.7 pct

* For 33 weeks to 16 August 2015, total sales increased by 8.7 pct and comparable sales increased by 6.8 pct.

* We are concerned that for next 12-18 months South African and most Sub-Saharan consumer economies are unlikely to be supportive

* Massmart’s South African performance may be hampered by our relative exposure to general merchandise in a tightening interest rate cycle

* Maintained dividend at same level as prior comparable period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
