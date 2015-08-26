FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navigator Equity Solutions H1 revenues up 6 pct to EUR 11 mln
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Navigator Equity Solutions SE :

* H1 earnings after taxes amounted to 0.2 million euros ($229,480.00) (2014: eur 1.1 million)

* H1 consolidated revenues of 11 million euros (previous year: 10.4 million euros) which represents an increase of 6 pct

* H1 EBIT 0.2 million euros (H1 2014: 0.1 million euros)

* Expects 2015 consolidated revenues to range between 23 million euros and 25 million euros and net income before taxes of about 0.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

