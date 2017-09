Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* H1 total revenues 6.0 million euros (H1 2014: 7.1 million euros), including 4.25 million euros of Jetrea sales in US and 1.75 million euros in royalties from Alcon

* H1 net loss of 19.2 million euros ($21.9 million) versus loss of 23.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss 19.8 million euros versus loss of 24.4 million euros a year ago