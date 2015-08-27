FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site H1 EBIT up 35.8 pct at CHF 300.2 million
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site H1 EBIT up 35.8 pct at CHF 300.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* EBIT and profit forecasts for 2015 exceed previous year’s levels

* H1 profit surges to 191.0 million Swiss francs(+39.2 pct)

* H1 rental income edges up to 225.2 million Swiss francs(+3.6 pct)

* H1 EBIT after revaluations surged by 35.8 pct versus the previous year’s period from 221.1 million Swiss francs to 300.2 million Swiss francs

* Sees FY 2015 rental income, operating profit (EBIT) and net profit figures that noticeably surpass the respective previous year's levels Source text: bit.ly/1MP9Qxh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

