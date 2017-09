Aug 27 (Reuters) - windeln.de AG :

* H1 revenues 75.0 million euros ($85.13 million) versus 40.6 million euros year ago

* H1 adjusted EBIT -4.0 million euros versus -4.5 million euros year ago

* Confirmation of forecast

* For full year 2015, windeln.de expects further growth in revenues of around 70 pct for core markets compared to 101 million euros in previous year