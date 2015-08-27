BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications H1 REBITDA up at EUR 14.6 million

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* H1 revenue 121.0 million euros ($137.34 million) versus 98.2 million euros year ago

* H1 REBITDA 14.6 million euros versus 12.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 14.5 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago

* Backlog at end of H1 stood at 303.2 million euros, compared to 194 million euros at end of H1 2014

* 2015 top line guidance increased from “above 10 pct” to 15-20 pct revenue growth for year Source text for Eikon:

