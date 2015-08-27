FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BHF Kleinwort Benson H1 operating result swings to profit of 8.0 mln euros
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BHF Kleinwort Benson H1 operating result swings to profit of 8.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - BHF Kleinwort Benson Group :

* Reports H1 operating profit of 8.0 million euros ($9.08 million) improved by 23.8 million euros

* H1 consolidated net asset value increases to 820 million euros or 6.20 euros per share (Dec. 31, 2014: 6.03 euros)

* H1 Tier 1 capital ratio is 17 percent

* Assets under Management rise up in H1 by 8 percent (4.2 billion euros) to 58.5 billion euros compared with December 2014

* H1 total operating income increases by 11 percent to 191.3 million euros (June 2014: 173.0 million euros)

* Says to be on track to deliver on targets for 2017 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1JnGWlJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

