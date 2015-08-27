BRIEF-South Africa's Woolworths FY headline earnings rise 19.4 pct

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Audited group results for 52 weeks ended 28 June 2015 and cash dividend declaration and changes to board

* Group sales (including concession sales) increased by 54.9 pct, and by 12 pct excluding David Jones

* Basic and headline earnings grew by 8.3 pct and 19.4 pct respectively, and adjusted headline earnings increased by 24.3 pct

* Adjusted headline earnings per share grew by 10.4 pct. Earnings per share declined by 3.8 pct

* Believe that economic conditions in South Africa & Australia will remain constrained, especially in lower and middle-income segments of market

* Transformation and integration of David Jones is progressing ahead of expectations

* Have declared a final gross cash dividend of 150.5 cents (127.925 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per ordinary share