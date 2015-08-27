FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's Woolworths FY headline earnings rise 19.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Woolworths FY headline earnings rise 19.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Audited group results for 52 weeks ended 28 June 2015 and cash dividend declaration and changes to board

* Group sales (including concession sales) increased by 54.9 pct, and by 12 pct excluding David Jones

* Basic and headline earnings grew by 8.3 pct and 19.4 pct respectively, and adjusted headline earnings increased by 24.3 pct

* Adjusted headline earnings per share grew by 10.4 pct. Earnings per share declined by 3.8 pct

* Believe that economic conditions in South Africa & Australia will remain constrained, especially in lower and middle-income segments of market

* Transformation and integration of David Jones is progressing ahead of expectations

* Have declared a final gross cash dividend of 150.5 cents (127.925 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.