FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly initiate new study of BioChaperone Lispro
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly initiate new study of BioChaperone Lispro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Adocia and Eli Lilly initiate new PHASE 1B study of repeated administration of Ultra-Rapid BioChaperone Lispro in patients with type 1 diabetes

* New study under the Adocia-Lilly partnership aims to compare the effect of BioChaperone Lispro, injected either at mealtime or 15 minutes after the meal, on post-meal glycemic control in type 1 diabetes patients to that of Humal(insulin lispro rDNA origin) over the same two-week period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.