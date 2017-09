BRIEF-Biella Neher Holding H1 EBITDA doubles to CHF 1.7 mln

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Biella Neher Holding AG :

* H1 net sales 69.4 million Swiss francs ($72.84 million)versus 82.1 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 operating result improved by 0.9 million Swiss francs to -1.3 million Swiss francs

* H1 consolidated result adjusted for the exchange rate improved to -1.7 million Swiss francs (previous year: -2.4 million swiss francs)

* H1 EBITDA of 1.7 million Swiss francs slightly more than doubled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9528 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)