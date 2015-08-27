FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab says data shows cancer drug shows durable responses
August 27, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab says data shows cancer drug shows durable responses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Danish Genmab

* Says New England Journal of Medicine publishes full data set of first clinical study initiated using daratumumab monotherapy

* Says data shows daratumumab monotherapy induced durable responses in heavily pre-treated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

* Data shows encouraging efficacy with a 36 percent response rate in the group treated with 16 mg/kg dose in part 2 of study

* 65 percent of patients who responded to treatment in the 16mg/kg dose group in part 2 of study had not experienced disease progression 12 months after the start of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Teis Jensen)

