BRIEF-Kas Bank H1 net income rises to 8.3 mln euros
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kas Bank H1 net income rises to 8.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kas Bank NV :

* Reports 20 percent growth in H1 net income, excluding non-recurring items, to 8.3 million euros ($9.42 million)compared with 6.9 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 total operational profit is 62.4 million euros versus 53.6 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 capital ratio is strong at an average of 20 percent

* Interim dividend to be 0.33 euro per share (H1 2014: 0.33 euro), an interim pay-out ratio of 59 percent

* Says operating expenses are on track, despite higher pension costs and planned investments in operations and strategic approach from dwpbank compensation Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1U7HaFC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
