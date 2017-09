Aug 27 (Reuters) - John Laing Group Plc

* H1 net asset value (nav) £821.7 million, up 6.6% from £771.1 million 1 at 31 december 2014

* Interim dividend of 1.6p per share payable in october 2015, in line with commitment in ipo prospectus

* On track to meet our targets for full year, alongside enhancing value of our existing investments.

* Realisations of £54.1 million from sale of investments in project companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)