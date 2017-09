Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc :

* IFRS pre-tax profit increased by 55.5 pct to 103.7 million stg (H1 2014: 66.7 million stg)

* Epra nav per share increased to 103p (31 December 2014: 102p) *

* Like-For-Like occupancy improvement across total portfolio** of 34,862 sq m or 5.9 pct of vacancy at start of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: