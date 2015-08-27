FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
August 27, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viadeo H1 net loss narrows to 6.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Viadeo SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 6.9 million euros ($7.83 million) versus loss of 8.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 gross operating loss is 4.9 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue from activities is 13.5 million euros versus 13.5 million euros a year ago

* Says the pursuit of the growth strategy on the Corporate segment, supported by the strengthening of the sales teams, and new online subscriptions that will be launched in Q3 and Q4 are expected to boost the revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
