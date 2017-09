Aug 27 (Reuters) - Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci Ticaret Merkezi AS :

* Evaluation report says proposed price for B group public shares of Kiler Alisveris is at 3.29 lira ($1.13) per share as of March 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9061 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)