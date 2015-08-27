FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AKB RBR announces changes in shareholding structure
Financials
August 27, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AKB RBR announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - AKB RBR PJSC :

* Says Natsionalnoye Muzykalnoye Izdatelstvo acquired 9 pct stake in company on Aug. 12

* Says Ektoinvest decreases its stake in company to 15.88 pct from 6.88 pct

* Says Ektoinvest divests its 6.88 pct stake in company on Aug. 14

* Says FO KHUM KHAU MUSIC acquires 6.88 pct stake in company on Aug. 14

* Says Rustam Guseynov divested his 5 pct stake in company on Aug. 13

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy increased his stake in the company to 19.66 pct from 14.66 pct

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy decreased his stake in company to 12.66 pct from 19.66 pct on Aug. 14

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy decreased his stake in company to 3.9 pct from 12.66 pct on Aug. 14

* Says Kirill Oreshkin acquired 7 pct stake in company on Aug. 14

* Aleksey Lukinov acquired 8.76 pct stake in company on Aug. 14

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy decreased his stake in company to 0.9 pct from 3.9 pct on Aug. 14

* Says FO KHUM KHAU MUSIC increased its stake in company to 9.88 pct from 6.88 pct on Aug. 14 Source text: bit.ly/1LD1DNZ , bit.ly/1K8waTM bit.ly/1NJzW5J , bit.ly/1LydURa bit.ly/1hI0etf , bit.ly/1NWyCKA bit.ly/1WUv2qz , bit.ly/1EkP6Mw bit.ly/1EmtPlT, bit.ly/1Uf2dkw bit.ly/1i4lWY4 , bit.ly/1Jlu7WE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
