FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Roodmicrotec H1 net loss narrows to 497,000 euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 27, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roodmicrotec H1 net loss narrows to 497,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - RoodMicrotec N.V. :

* Reports H1 net loss of 497,000 euros versus loss of 594,000 euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss is 33,000 euros versus loss of 112,000 euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 4.9 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Says there is strong ground for maintaining previously stated long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of between 3 percent and 13 percent at an average growth of the semiconductor market of 6 percent

* Says the operating result and the net result would thus increase

* Expects to realise at least clear sales growth in second half of 2015 and significant sales growth in 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.