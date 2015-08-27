BRIEF-Roodmicrotec H1 net loss narrows to 497,000 euros

Aug 27 (Reuters) - RoodMicrotec N.V. :

* Reports H1 net loss of 497,000 euros versus loss of 594,000 euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss is 33,000 euros versus loss of 112,000 euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 4.9 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Says there is strong ground for maintaining previously stated long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of between 3 percent and 13 percent at an average growth of the semiconductor market of 6 percent

* Says the operating result and the net result would thus increase

* Expects to realise at least clear sales growth in second half of 2015 and significant sales growth in 2016 and beyond