FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Golden Ocean Q2 net loss $33.5 mln, in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Q2 net loss $33.5 mln, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean says:

* Golden Ocean Q2 net loss $33.5 million (Reuters poll $32 million loss)

* Says average spot rates so far in Q3 are higher than in first half of 2015 and revenues are expected to improve compared to the two previous quarters

* Says following two very weak quarters, the third quarter has started with more optimism, in particular for the Capesize segment

* Says believes the Company, with a modern fleet and healthy balance sheet is in a good position relative to most competitors. This should give the Company interesting opportunities, and various alternatives are evaluated continuously Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.