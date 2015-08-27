FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri FY EBITDA up at DKK 129.4 mln
#Beverages - Brewers
August 27, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Harboes Bryggeri FY EBITDA up at DKK 129.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* Says growth is lower - but EBITDA exceeds outlook for year

* FY revenue 1.37 billion Danish crowns versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 129.4 million crowns versus 107.4 million crowns year ago

* FY consolidated profit before tax rose to 33.4 million crowns against 10.4 million crowns year before

* Sees positive revenue development and EBITDA in the range of 120 million - 140 million crowns in 2015/16

* Sees profit before tax in the range of 35 million - 45 million crowns in 2015/2016

* Expects all the group’s business units to contribute positively to the earnings performance in 2015/2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
