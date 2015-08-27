FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-mVISE AG doubles overall performance in H1 to EUR 2.555 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 27, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-mVISE AG doubles overall performance in H1 to EUR 2.555 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - mVISE AG :

* Doubled the overall performance in H1 2015 to 2.555 million euros ($2.87 million) after 1.288 million euros in the previous year

* Confirms FY 2015 outlook

* EBITDA was positive in Q2 for the first time and should be positive in the second half of 2015

* For the year 2016, the management board expects a further organic growth of over 30 percent compared with 2015 and a positive EBITDA of 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.