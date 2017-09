BRIEF-BoConcept Q1 EBIT swings to profit of DKK 29.4 million

Aug 27 (Reuters) - BoConcept Holding A/S :

* Q1 revenue 306.9 million Danish crowns ($46.2 million) versus 267.2 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT profit 29.4 million crowns versus loss 5.6 million crowns year ago

* Says maintains forecast for 2015/2016 financial year

* Still expects revenue growth of about 2 percent, EBIT percentage of about 4 percent, significantly lower provisions for bad debts and lower expenses for collection updates

($1 = 6.6366 Danish crowns)