BRIEF-Volksbank Voralberg e Gen H1 net interest income up 8 pct at EUR 16.39 mln
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Volksbank Voralberg e Gen H1 net interest income up 8 pct at EUR 16.39 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Volksbank Voralberg E Gen :

* H1 net interest income increased year on year by 7.89 pct and amounted to 16.39 million euros ($18.43 million)

* H1 net commission income increased by 1.64 million euros compared to the previous period and amounted to 15.06 million euros

* H1 profit from ordinary activities 3.2 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 1.3 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1EkRUJw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

