BRIEF-888 says its offer for Bwin is of significantly greater value than GVC's

Aug 27 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc
* Statement re: bwin.party digital entertainment plc
* Board notes that it remains unanimously recommended bidder and continues to work towards completion of proposed transaction.
* Continues to believe that combination of 888 and bwin.party businesses would generate significant value for both sets of shareholders
* Continues to believe that its offer is of significantly greater intrinsic value than proposal outlined by gvc holdings plc on 24 Aug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: