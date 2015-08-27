FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-888 says its offer for Bwin is of significantly greater value than GVC's
#Casinos & Gaming
August 27, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-888 says its offer for Bwin is of significantly greater value than GVC's

Reuters Staff

Aug 27 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc

* Statement re: bwin.party digital entertainment plc

* Board notes that it remains unanimously recommended bidder and continues to work towards completion of proposed transaction.

* Continues to believe that combination of 888 and bwin.party businesses would generate significant value for both sets of shareholders

* Continues to believe that its offer is of significantly greater intrinsic value than proposal outlined by gvc holdings plc on 24 Aug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
